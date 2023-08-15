Electric vehicle charging points installed in three Eastbourne car parks
Eastbourne Borough Council has added public charging points to the electric vehicle bays after signing a 15-year agreement with electric vehicle infrastructure contractor Connected Kerb to provide and set up the charging points while also replacing existing broken rapid charging units.
The charging points are in car parks at Hyde Gardens, Redoubt and Devonshire Park - all of which are owned by the council.
The council’s cabinet member for climate change Councillor Jim Murray said: “I am delighted that these points are in use, providing drivers with more public places to charge their electric vehicles in Eastbourne. These are the first of many charging points that we will be installing between now and 2030.
“With electric vehicles helping to decarbonise local transport and improve air quality, this is an important step towards our carbon net zero goal.”
Installation work had been taking place over the summer, according to the council.
Chris Pateman-Jones, who is the CEO of Connected Kerb, added: “Making EV charging hassle-free and affordable for everyone is central to making sure nobody is left behind in the switch to electric vehicles. Supporting Eastbourne residents with no access to off-street parking by providing reliable charging infrastructure will not only encourage greater EV uptake but also help improve the town’s air quality.”