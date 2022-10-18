Fairer World Lindfield’s event will be at the Stand Up Inn in the High Street on Saturday, November 12 (9.30am-11.30am), and the topic will be Saving Money, Energy and the Planet.

Attendees can find out about: draught proofing and insulation, reducing water usage, every day energy saving tips, solar panels, heat source pumps, household grey water systems, hot composting and starting a wormery.

A spokesperson said: “There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about what you can recycle in West Sussex, information on Food Waste and what our local Lindfield Terracycle Hub collects.”

Fairer World Lindfield's Energy Help Desk will be at the Stand Up Inn on Saturday, November 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can enjoy hot drinks, cakes or mulled wine, and talk to some of Lindfield’s residents about their personal experiences of making beneficial changes to their home.