Environmental signs by Eastbourne railway crossing ‘taken down and dumped’

Resident Peter Muffett explained that the signs used to be by the Hampden Park level crossing.

He said: “The signs on both sides of the track have been taken down and dumped. One in the memorial garden and one in the power generator. These signs kindly ask drivers to think of the residents and the children and to turn off their engines.”

It is not yet known who is responsible for taking down the two signs.

Hampden Park level crossing

Mr Muffett continued to speak about the impact that cars can have on the environment and people.

He added: “Did you know that an idling car produces enough toxic fumes to fill 150 balloons in one minute? Imagine these as 75 pairs of children's lungs. Furthermore, children, due to their height, are more susceptible to these gases as they are closer to the less diluted fumes. There are many other facts including gases being trapped in the buildings along by the road, having nowhere to escape, bouncing around and ultimately ending up in the lungs of people. This is also the case inside the idling cars.”

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said it would be replacing the signs as a reminder to drivers to switch off their engines while waiting at the crossing to help improve the local air quality.

A spokesperson from Network Rail said it does not have any issue with the signs being put back in place.

