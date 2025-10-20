Essential Peacehaven sea defence repairs to be carried out over next few weeks

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Lewes District Council has announced that essential repair and maintenance works on Peacehaven’s sea wall will be carried out over the next few weeks.

The council said the repairs are crucial for maintaining the sea defences that protect the coastline.

Most Popular

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “The sea defences are paramount to protecting our community in Peacehaven. We will complete the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, with every effort made to minimise disruption to those living along the coast while these essential works take place.”

The council said the sea wall is about 50 years old and more susceptible to the impact of winter storms.

Thorne Civil Engineers are carrying out the work, which is funded by LDC.

Related topics:Lewes District CouncilPeacehavenNature
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice