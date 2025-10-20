Essential Peacehaven sea defence repairs to be carried out over next few weeks
The council said the repairs are crucial for maintaining the sea defences that protect the coastline.
Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “The sea defences are paramount to protecting our community in Peacehaven. We will complete the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, with every effort made to minimise disruption to those living along the coast while these essential works take place.”
The council said the sea wall is about 50 years old and more susceptible to the impact of winter storms.
Thorne Civil Engineers are carrying out the work, which is funded by LDC.