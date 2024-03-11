Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting on Monday, March 11, contractors for Eastbourne Borough Council have started on repair work at the beach at Fisherman’s Green.

The work is expected to take place around one week while the repairs take place and the council have confirmed that work will routinely begin in the early hours of the morning to ensure that the repairs will be completed on time.

The council has also apologised to residents for potential noise production while the works go on.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Our contractors started on beach repairs at Fisherman’s Green, with works expected to last around one week.

“Due to high spring tides from midday onwards, these works will need to commence from 7am to ensure repairs can be achieved.