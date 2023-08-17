A local environmental group is set to host an ‘extreme’ beach clean along the coast by Eastbourne this weekend.

Beachy Head and Seven Sisters Extreme Plastic Object Removal (Bhassexplore) has organised the event between Holywell and Beachy Head Lighthouse which will take place from 9am-6pm on Sunday, August 20.

The group will meet at 9am at Holywell before walking beneath the cliffs to Cow Gap and Falling Sands while picking up as much plastic rubbish and marine debris as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also join the group at Cow Gap from 10.30am to explore the landscape by Falling Sands whilst helping to clear all the ropes, netting and other rubbish in the area.

The group will also be continuing through to Beachy Head Lighthouse where they will be ‘safely marooned’ for six hours by the high tide before walking back as the tide recedes.