Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A reader has sent in a photo of a handsome cinnabar moth that she spotted in Littlehampton today (Sunday, June 2).

Tracey Goodley contributed the picture that shows the black and red beauty resting on some stones.

The Wildlife Trusts have described the moths on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reader Tracey Goodley sent in a photo of a handsome cinnabar moth that she spotted in Littlehampton

They said: “The cinnabar is slate-black with two red spots and two pinky-red stripes on the rounded forewings. Its hindwings are pinky-red and bordered with black. It can be distinguished from the similar burnet moths by its broader wings and red bars instead of spots.”

They added: “The cinnabar is named after the red mineral, Cinnabar, an ore of the metal Mercury.”