Facelift for Hailsham Cemetery continues

The latest changes to the cemetery in Ersham Road includes new chapel doors made by a local craftsman.

Work has been carried out at the cemetery over the last year including the resurfacing of some of the footpaths - the remainder of which will completed over the next two-three years, Hailsham Town Council confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Garden of Remembrance was refurbished, work was carried out on the old chapel, and some ground has been cleared and reclaimed at the south end of the cemetery too.

Further improvement works carried out at Hailsham Cemetery. Photo from Hailsham Town Council. SUS-220426-105647001

Councillor Trevor Powis, chairman of the town council’s Assets Management Committee, “Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the town council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones.

“We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of.”