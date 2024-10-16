Feedback sought for scheme aimed to protect 18,000 Eastbourne homes from flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and business owners are being asked to provide feedback on a scheme aimed to help protect 18,000 homes in Eastbourne from flooding and coastal erosion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency (EA) wants to move sand and shingle which is swept from Holywell to Cooden Beach, near Bexhill as part of The Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme.

The scheme aims to increase the resilience of homes, businesses and infrastructure between Cooden Beach and Holywell to coastal flooding and erosion over the next 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA has estimated that some 30,000 cubic square metres of sand and shingle are swept eastwards and said the plans will protect 18,000 homes and businesses in the Eastbourne area.

The Environment Agency wants people in Eastbourne and Pevensey to come to drop-in events to hear about plans to protect the area from flooding and coastal erosion. Picture: Environment Agency

The Met Office has warned of sea levels rising by at least a metre by the end of the century, so the Environment Agency is laying out proposals to defend 15 kilometres of coast either side of the Eastbourne from flooding and erosion, and wants feedback from the public.

Residents and business owners are being invited to see how the EA will defend the coastline from flooding in three drop in events across Eastbourne and Pevensey and the plans have also been posted online.

Shifting sands in huge dumper trucks back the other way is a key plan of phase one of proposals to protect 18,000 homes and businesses, transport links and other services. With the sand and shingle back in place, the sea will lose power as it hits the beach, the Environment Agency said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Gray, flood-risk manager for the EA in Sussex, said: “It’s about adapting to the changing climate. We know far more now. Sea levels could rise by 10cm in the next ten years, and around a metre by 2100.

“Small changes to the beach management that already happens will put us in a better place to the end of the 2040’s and beyond as storms get more frequent and intense.

“Everyone has seen more wet weather and in greater bursts over the past couple of years. The named storms put a greater focus on preparing for the next one.

“We can make a difference if we all play our part. The public are welcome at the drop-ins held across Eastbourne and Pevensey. They should also sign-up for free flood alerts and warnings at www.gov.uk/flood or on Floodline: 0345 988 1188.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ideas to protect the area from flooding and coastal erosion include building up the coastline by importing sand and shingle from the sea bed to the beach to widen the coastal squeeze – the gap between the sea and the properties and infrastructure like roads and the prom.

The Environment Agency also wants to raise the height of the many timber groynes that punctuate the beach to stop the constant movement of sand and shingle from west to east and to hold back floodwater.

Environment Agency staff will be on hand at three venues to explain the flood-protection scheme. All three sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Tuesday, October 15: Eastbourne Borough football club, Priory Lane, Langney BN23 7QH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, October 22: Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Rd, Eastbourne BN23 6JH

The event planned at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall in Pevensey on November 1 has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and will be rescheduled.