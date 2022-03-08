Female volunteers at RNLI Brighton come together to celebrate International Women's Day

Female volunteers from RNLI Brighton came together to celebrate International Women’s Day, which is being marked today (March 8).

Women have played a hands-on role in lifesaving since the RNLI formed in 1824 and seven frontline crew members in Brighton are carrying on that legacy today.

As well as the seven crew members – out of a total of 24 – there are a further 12 female volunteers including those who run the shop, speak in schools, fundraise and

RNLI Brighton volunteers Livia Brynin, Rebecca Brynin, Margaret Kimber, Heather Noble, Lottie Ikonen, Emily Summerfield and Hatti Mellor

help to promote the work of Brighton RNLI.

Crew member Emily Summerfield said: “It’s not any different being female or male – although on International Women’s Day it’s all about girl power!

“We are completely accepted and everyone is really welcoming and everyone gets treated the same – it’s a really inclusive organisation.”

Fellow crew member Livia Brynin added: “Seven out of 24 members of the crew are female, and a further 12 women work or volunteer at Brighton lifeboat station.

“We have a whatsapp group to organise drinks and cocktails, and generally help each other out. It’s not cliquey in anyway it’s just nice to know you’ve got some girls there – you can

grab a cup of tea and some biscuits - it’s a nice friendship group.”

To get involved with the RNLI in Brighton you can keep an eye on opportunities here or come and meet volunteers at the station on April 2, where they will be holding a fundraising event.