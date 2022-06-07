Fifty-year-old tree damaged in famous Worthing Highdown Gardens

A fifty-year-old tree has been damaged in Highdown Gardens in Worthing

The tree was stripped of all its bark at the end of last May this year, potentially exposing it to disease and pests.

The damage was believed by Worthing Borough Council to be deliberate as the trunk and branches were engraved by a sharp object and footsteps were found at the base.

The council has managed the gardens since they were handed over for the benefit of local residents more than 50 years ago.

Councillor Vicki Wells, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We are saddened that somebody has damaged one of the historic trees at Highdown Gardens.

“Highdown Gardens is there to be enjoyed by everyone. Deliberate damage is a criminal offence and those found guilty will face legal action. So if you see anyone damaging any of these trees, please report it.”

The council said that stripping a tree of its bark denies it access to vital nutrients, while also lessening its natural protection from both animals and the elements and denying it the chance to grow branches and putting the tree under great stress.

Situated in the South Downs countryside between Durrington and Angmering overlooking the sea, the gardens are free to visit and are currently open from 10am till dusk.