Figures show that the town is not doing enough recycling, councillor says

Eastbourne residents are being asked to take part in a survey to help the council improve its household recycling service as the town is not doing enough, according to a councillor.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change Councillor Jim Murray said: “The great majority of people agree that recycling brings an array of environmental benefits, however figures show that the town isn't doing enough of it.

“We want to help Eastbourne residents recycle as much of their household waste as possible. This survey will provide insights into existing recycling habits and knowledge so we can offer the right support that enables people to recycle more.”

The online survey, which is open until September 15, is available at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/EFrecycling/ and takes just a few minutes to complete.