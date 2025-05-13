East Sussex Fire and Rescue has warned of the dangers from fire as we enter another hot spell.

A spokesperson said: "The Fire Severity Index for East Sussex is VERY HIGH.

"So whether you are at home in the garden or out and about in our beautiful countryside please take care.

"Never leave barbecues unattended and extinguish them properly after you have finished using them.

The Fire Severity Index for East Sussex is 'very high' says East Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

"Dispose of rubbish properly - items like glass bottles can magnify sunlight, starting fires.

"Don’t drop cigarettes or other burning material on dry ground.

"Always dial 999 in an emergency."

The Fire Severity Index (FSI) is an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start.

A Forestry Commission spokesperson said: “England is experiencing the driest start to spring in 69 years.

"This prolonged dry weather creates ideal conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread, destroying natural landscapes, wildlife and their habitats. The wildfire risk across England is currently severe. If you're enjoying a woodland this weekend, please remember:

Avoid lighting fires or BBQs. Pack a picnic instead

Take all litter home

If you discover a fire, get to a safe place and call 999”

