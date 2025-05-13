Fire Severity Index for East Sussex is 'very high', warns fire and rescue service
A spokesperson said: "The Fire Severity Index for East Sussex is VERY HIGH.
"So whether you are at home in the garden or out and about in our beautiful countryside please take care.
"Never leave barbecues unattended and extinguish them properly after you have finished using them.
"Dispose of rubbish properly - items like glass bottles can magnify sunlight, starting fires.
"Don’t drop cigarettes or other burning material on dry ground.
"Always dial 999 in an emergency."
The Fire Severity Index (FSI) is an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start.
A Forestry Commission spokesperson said: “England is experiencing the driest start to spring in 69 years.
"This prolonged dry weather creates ideal conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread, destroying natural landscapes, wildlife and their habitats. The wildfire risk across England is currently severe. If you're enjoying a woodland this weekend, please remember:
- Avoid lighting fires or BBQs. Pack a picnic instead
- Take all litter home
- If you discover a fire, get to a safe place and call 999”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.