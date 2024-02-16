First community-sponsored trees planted in Worthing under Trees for Streets partnership
New trees have been springing up across the town, thanks to the tree initiative launched last summer to support nature and bring more greenery to local streets.
The new partnership between Worthing Borough Council and the national tree sponsorship charity Trees for Streets supports biodiversity and thanks to community sponsorship, ten mature trees have been planted in Goring, Findon Valley and Offington.
Isla Bezencon and her daughter Freya, who live in Goring, were excited to see the parks team arrive to plant their tree.
Isla said: “We were very excited to take part in this scheme, as for a long time we have looked at the bare verges and felt they could provide more for the local wildlife.
“It was a simple process to apply and now, a few months later, we can see a beautiful Deborah Norway Maple tree growing.
“I think this is a great scheme and would wholeheartedly encourage other people looking to make a positive difference to their neighbourhood to take it up.”
A variety of tree species, including Austrian pine, red oak and field maple, have been planted as part of the Worthing Trees for Streets scheme. They are all five to seven-year-old ‘instant impact’ trees, which should quickly establish themselves in their new sites.
Residents looking to find out more about the scheme and get involved can visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/sponsor-a-tree
Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “It’s fantastic to see the first community-sponsored trees being planted across the town. So far, more than 50 trees have been requested since the scheme launched in June and the council teams are working hard to process them all.
“We’re delighted to be partnered with Trees for Streets and with the support of our communities, will transform Worthing’s neighbourhoods into greener spaces that benefit nature and the people living there.
“Trees can be easily sponsored specifically for residential streets - helping to replace those lost or removed over time and I can't wait to hear louder bird song as a direct consequence.
“Anyone looking to create a beautiful lasting and environmentally-friendly impact on their neighbourhood has the opportunity to do so with this fantastic scheme.”
The scheme forms part of the council's drive to make Worthing cleaner, greener and safer, and aims to help create green corridors that support wildlife and connect green spaces across the town.