Five years of Rampion Wind Farm Fund supporting Sussex

The Rampion Offshore Wind Farm’s Community Benefit Fund, administered by the Sussex Community Foundation was set up in 2017.

More than £1.7million has been given out in grants to 153 projects working for the benefit of local people in an area stretching from Littlehampton Harbour to Beachy Head and up to the A272 near Twineham.

Kevin Richmond, chief executive of the Sussex Community Foundation, said: “It has been wonderful to see the many creative projects that have come forward as a result of this fund, supporting local people in so many different ways, but with community and environment as their linchpin,”

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm with Sussex backdrop. Photo by Darren Cool

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm created the voluntary fund of £3.1million, to be administered by Sussex Community Foundation, over ten years.

The fund is for projects which serve the wider community, with particular interest in the environment, ecology, climate change, energy and improved community facilities.

Over the past five years, it has raised awareness of sustainability led projects and supported community buildings and sporting facilities, environmental engagement and education projects, sustainable transport, renewable energy, food and sustainability and conservation.

In 2021, various projects were selected, including the Henfield Hall, Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust and We are FoodPioneers in Worthing.

Jennifer Donn, stakeholder manager at Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, said: “We are really proud to support local community projects through the Rampion Community Benefit Fund.

“It is wonderful to see the fund making a real difference to local communities by supporting projects with strong environmental and sustainability elements.

“Local people directly benefit from the projects that are supported by the fund and it is truly inspiring to see so many fantastic projects running in our local communities.”

In addition to the fund, Rampion Offshore Wind Farm created the Rampion Visitor Centre for the Sussex community on Brighton Seafront.

It is free to enter and visitors can see the interactive exhibits of technological advancement, population growth, climate change and the construction of Rampion.

The Rampion Community Fund will open again for new applications in December 2022 at www.sussexgiving.org.uk/rampion

See www.rampionoffshore.com for more information.