Flood alert for St Leonards
Hastings Borough Council has shared the warning on its Facebook page.
The alert comes from the Government.
It reads: “The Combe Haven in Bulverhythe remains higher than normal, but is now slowly falling following Sunday's rain.
“Minor flooding will continue to affect Bexhill Road Recreation Ground in Bulverhythe. In Crowhurst, river levels have already fallen significantly and only minor residual flood impacts are expected to remain, affecting fields and Crowhurst Recreation Ground. Only isolated showers are forecast for Tuesday.
“The river should continue to fall, but will remain higher than normal all week in Bulverhythe. There is uncertainty in the weather forecast for the rest of the week.
“Snow could be possible Wednesday afternoon. However, the snow might instead fall as another 10-20mm of rain, with a further 10-20mm of rain also possible on Friday.
“If rain occurs this week, river levels in Crowhurst and Bulverhythe will rise, and minor flood impacts in Crowhurst could return from Wednesday afternoon.
“As a precaution, please keep flood protection products installed in Crowhurst, if you have them. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”
