Flood warnings have been issued for parts of West Sussex this weekend (October 19-20), with Climping, Littlehampton, Emsworth, Selsey and Bracklesham at risk

With high wind speeds and heavy rains predicted across the coast, here’s all you need to know about the areas at risk.

Climping

The tide is expected to be higher than normal today (October 20), due to unsettled weather and strong south westerly force six winds. For two hours either side of high tide, small amount of water are expected to flood land and fields in the area.

Flood warnings issued in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Waves will also overtop the seafront directing water westwards along Mill Lane and towards properties on Mill Lane. Water may also pond near property and in Climping Street car park.

The tide is expected to be lower as of tomorrow (October 21) however, and fewer flood impacts are expected.

"We continue to monitor the forecast and routinely check the condition of the beach at Climping. Avoid walking at the sea front or parking at Climping Street Car Park. Access could be restricted during and after high tide,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

Langstone Emsworth Harbour

Today’s tide at 2.45pm will be higher than normal due to unsettled weather, with strong south westerly force five winds. For an hour either side of high tide, water levels will be high at South Street and Queen Street, Emsworth. The Ship Inn car park in Langstone will flood and water will flow across the A259 junction, flooding roads.

Water may also impact the road at Langstone High Street but flood depths will only be up to 0.1 m deep, and should only cause impacts nearest to the harbour front.

"After this tide‚ the weather becomes more settled‚ so levels will reduce and no further impacts are expected,” the flood warning reads. “In Emsworth, we will lower levels in the Mill Pond and install drop boards to protect property. If you have it, please install flood protection 1 hour before high tide.

Thorney Island to Bracklesham

Today’s tide at 1.45pm will be higher than usual due to unsettled weather and strong south westerly force six winds. “For 2 hours either side of high water, flooding of Bosham Quay, Shore Road, Bosham High Street and West Itchenor is expected. The strong winds and large waves may also affect more exposed parts of Chichester Harbour, including Thorney Island, the Witterings, and Bracklesham where the tide could be near the top of the beach, with a possibility of water flowing into ditches behind,” the official warning says.

"Monday's early morning tide at 02:15 21/10/2024 is forecast to be 57 cm lower (2.0 mAOD). With tides next week forecast to be lower, no further flood impacts are expected from Monday onwards. We continue to monitor the forecast. If you have them, please install flood boards 1 hour before high tide. Avoid walking through flood water as it may contain hidden hazards and be deep in places.”

Littlehampton Rope Walk

Today’s tide at 2pm is higher than normal due to unsettled weather and strong south westerly force six winds. “For 2 hours either side of high water, the tide could cause flooding to boatyards and the industrial areas along Littlehampton Rope Walk. Water will be high up slipways and could be forced up through drains causing minor flooding to roads. If the tide is slightly higher than forecast, following flood damage in April 2024, it could be possible for a small amount of water to flow through The Shipyard, and onto Rope Walk,” the flood warning says.

"With tides next week forecast to be lower, no further flood impacts are expected from Monday onwards. We continue to monitor the forecast. If you have it, please install flood protection 2 hours before high tide. We will update this message by 19:00 on 20/10/2024.”

Medmerry

Medmerry’s tide at 1.45pm is expected to be higher than usual due to unsettled weather with strong south westerly force 6 winds and large waves. “For 2 hours either side of high water, the strong winds and large waves may push the tide to the top of the beach at Bracklesham, with a possibility of water flowing into ditches behind. Spray will affect beach top properties at the end of West Sands Lane and Medmerry,” the official warning says.

"With tides next week forecast to be lower, no further flood impacts are expected from Monday onwards. We continue to monitor the forecast. Stormy seas are dangerous with shingle debris contained, carried and thrown in the spray. Avoid Medmerry sea front at high tide.”