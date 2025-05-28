Hastings Borough Council has warned that food waste and other items are contaminating recycling collections.

A spokesperson said: "Over the last few months, we have seen an increase in textiles, food waste and wet paper, being put in with recycling.

"These items cannot be recycled and contaminate the whole load.

"This costs council taxpayers money and also means items that could be recycled are not."

They added: "There are lots of items around the home that are recyclable, these include:

• Cardboard

• Envelopes

• Books

• Empty aerosol cans

• Junk mail

• Plastic food pots, tubs and trays

• Plastic bottles (flattened with the lids put back on)

• Cartons (milk, soup, juice, etc) that are not lined."

