Hastings Borough Council has warned that food waste and other items are contaminating recycling collections.

Food waste contaminates Hastings recycling collections
A spokesperson said: "Over the last few months, we have seen an increase in textiles, food waste and wet paper, being put in with recycling.
"These items cannot be recycled and contaminate the whole load.
"This costs council taxpayers money and also means items that could be recycled are not."
They added: "There are lots of items around the home that are recyclable, these include:
• Cardboard
• Envelopes
• Books
• Empty aerosol cans
• Junk mail
• Plastic food pots, tubs and trays
• Plastic bottles (flattened with the lids put back on)
• Cartons (milk, soup, juice, etc) that are not lined."
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.