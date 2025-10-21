Former Lewes MP to chair panel on whether town could flood again 25 years after disaster

A former Lewes MP is set to chair a public meeting on whether the town and surrounding area could ever experience torrential flooding again.

Organisers have announced that Norman Baker will chair the panel, which takes place at Lewes Town Hall in the High Street on Saturday, November 1.

The meeting is part of a day of talks, activities and displays marking the 25th anniversary of the Lewes floods. The flooding started on October 12, 2000, and devastated more than 600 homes and 300 businesses in town.

The panel begins at 2pm and features local experts and flood specialists who can answer audience questions about flood risk and preparedness in Lewes.

A photo of the flooding from 2000 by John Gower

Town, District and County Councillor Dr Wendy Maples is part of the team organising the event. She said: “This is a golden opportunity both to remember and learn from the traumatic events of October 2000. Although lots of steps have been taken to reduce the town’s vulnerability to flood, the risk hasn’t gone away and it’s essential that as a community we can come together and prepare for future extreme weather events.”

Mr Baker was MP when the floods happened. Other panellists include: Darrell Gale, director of Public Health for East Sussex County Council; Jonathan Hunter, manager for Flood and Coastal Risk Management and the Environment Agency; and Emma Holroyde of Flood Re, the government-backed scheme providing home insurance for flood risk areas.

Organisers said Matthew Bird, who is a director of Love Our Ouse, and John Gower, flood lead at Friends of Lewes, will offer a local and national perspective on flood risk.

The day will also feature the Lewes Floods Exhibition of photos, films and memories from October 2000, a Small Talks area where people can share their experiences of the floods, and displays and activities exploring what residents and neighbourhoods can do to improve flood resilience. Presentations will be given by guests, including Miles Jenner of Harvey’s Brewery, about their memories from 2000.

Former Lewes MP Norman Baker. Photo: Stephen Curtis/National World

Many of the displays and stalls can also be viewed on Friday, October 31.

Lewes Floods: 25th Anniversary is on Saturday, November 1, at Lewes Town Hall, (10am to 4.30pm). Displays and stalls are also open on Friday, October 31 (10am-3.45pm). For full details visit www.lewes-tc.gov.uk.