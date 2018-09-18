Fourteen-week roadworks in Hailsham to replace water main

A £130,000 scheme to improve the reliability of the drinking water supply to properties along Hailsham’s Ersham Road will get underway next month.

South East Water is due to begin the project on 8 October 8, when work starts on replacing an old burst-prone water main with a new 475 metre pipeline from outside Hailsham Cemetery south towards Summerhill.

Construction, which will be undertaken in sections, is estimated to take around 14 weeks to complete and, for the safety of pedestrians, motorists and the company’s work force, temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the work.

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said, “We know roadworks can be frustrating and I would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and cooperation while this important work is carried out.”

The scheme forms part of the company’s £424 million investment programme taking place between 2015 and 2020.

Further information and regular updates on the project can be found at corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/ershamroad