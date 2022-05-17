Free tree-planting kits for schools and youth clubs in Eastbourne

Ray Cruttenden and Jules Woodward with the tree-planting kit

Treebourne, an Eastbourne tree-planting charity, is working in partnership with the Lottbridge Golf Club to launch the 2022 Seeds4Kids kits for schools and youth clubs.

The kit provides everything a group of children would require to identify trees, collect their seeds, watch them germinate and grow until they are ready to plant out. The kit also includes a guide to help teachers or youth club leaders through the process.

Schools and youth clubs can apply for as many free kits as they want by visiting www.treebourne.org/schools and completing a short application form. The scheme is being funded by the Lottbridge Golf Club.

Ray Cruttenden, owner of the golf club and project founder, said, "We want to get children involved in nature and understand the importance of trees to the environment, and we are so pleased to be able to support Treebourne in organising this.”

Treebourne is also liaising with the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) project.

Jules Woodward works with Treebourne and has been managing the project.

She said, "This is a superb project celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by planting trees. East Sussex's designated QGC area is between Butts Brow and Black Robin Farm. With our pack, each child can raise up to 12 trees, to plant on school grounds, at home, or give to friends and family.

"Treebourne can help them plant remaining trees on the QGC area, or throughout Eastbourne as part of the myriad other projects Treebourne has across the town.”

To find out more, please visit www.treebourne.org