Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods are ‘outstanding’, says Royal Horticultural Society
The results were announced at a special awards ceremony at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Wisley, last month.
Patrick Burke, FoABW conservation volunteers group leader, told the Middy: “This award is testament to the hard work of the volunteers and the certificate signed by RHS President, Keith Weed, is the icing on the cake.”
The ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category looks at community participation, environmental responsibility and conservation achievement. The ratings range from Level 1, ‘establishing’, to the highest Level 5, which is ‘outstanding’.
FoABW chair Lorraine Maynard, said: “Many congratulations to our fantastic conservation volunteers. Well done and thank you. You are all amazing.”
Volunteers at FoABW help look after the small area of ancient woodland in Haywards Heath, which lies to the south of the bridleway running from Ashenground Road to Bolnore village.