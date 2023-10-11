BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods are ‘outstanding’, says Royal Horticultural Society

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods (FoABW) has been rated ‘outstanding’ in the South and South East In Bloom ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category for 2023.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The results were announced at a special awards ceremony at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Wisley, last month.

Patrick Burke, FoABW conservation volunteers group leader, told the Middy: “This award is testament to the hard work of the volunteers and the certificate signed by RHS President, Keith Weed, is the icing on the cake.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category looks at community participation, environmental responsibility and conservation achievement. The ratings range from Level 1, ‘establishing’, to the highest Level 5, which is ‘outstanding’.

Most Popular
Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore WoodsFriends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods
Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods
Read More
Read more: Application for eight-storey building with 38 flats in Haywards Heath

FoABW chair Lorraine Maynard, said: “Many congratulations to our fantastic conservation volunteers. Well done and thank you. You are all amazing.”

Volunteers at FoABW help look after the small area of ancient woodland in Haywards Heath, which lies to the south of the bridleway running from Ashenground Road to Bolnore village.