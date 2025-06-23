The aim was to encourage people to make a day of it in Old Shoreham, celebrating the Solstice and the Sussex Tree Festival on June 21, the longest day.

FOldS was formed last summer to encourage people to step outside the town centre and discover where Shoreham began.

The Midsummer Fair brought together conservation, heritage and community groups, artists, craft workers and entertainers in the historic heart of Adur to help people discover how to enjoy and enhance the natural and historic environment.

There was a display showing the banner that is being stitched to hang in St Nicolas Church, celebrating Old Shoreham, and people were invited to contribute to the finished piece.

Inside the church, an art exhibition celebrated trees as part of the Tree Festival 2025, with a background of live acoustic folk music during the afternoon.

The Friends are working on mapping the tree canopy in Adur and looking at ways to extend it with new planting in gardens and public spaces this autumn.

Brian Sayer, from FOldS, said there was a fantastic turnout on Saturday with plenty of opportunities for people to talk to experts and make new friends in Old Shoreham.

