Gathering at Aldwick learns why only rain should go down the drain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What happens when you put fat, oils or other waste down your yard drains or road gullies?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gathering saw for themselves how it goes straight into the sea, rivers and streams during a Southern Water demonstration on May 2.

MP for Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, Alison Griffiths, chair of Arun District Council, Cllr Dr James Walsh and Aldwick East ward Cllr Trevor Bence gathered on the foreshore at Aldwick, Bognor Regis, to see an environmentally safe dye poured down a drain, and then watched, as just a few minutes later, it appeared out of the outfall and onto the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only rain down the drain is what Arun District Council and Southern Water is reminding residents and visitors of this summer.

The dye washed onto the beach at Aldwick

Working together with Southern Water, the Environment Agency and West Sussex County Council, the council is supporting the Yellow Fish Campaign in Arun.

In Arun, you may notice stencils of yellow fish popping up next to some of the drains carrying surface water into the sea in support of this national campaign.

Initiatives like these have contributed to improving the quality of bathing water over the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, chair of the environment committee at Arun District Council, said: “I am fully in support of any campaign and work done to help improve the quality of our bathing water and the marine environment.

The yellow fish campaign

"We know that this is a complex and controversial topic and are working with partners to address the large improvements needed, but it is vital for us all to play our part with the small stuff too.

“Whether it is oil, paint, fuel, cigarette butts, chewing gum, or anything else, if it goes down the drain, it ends up in the sea, so I am delighted to see the Yellow Fish Campaign come to Arun.

"It is a great reminder that ‘only rain down the drain, is vital in helping to protect our seas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be stencils and posters popping up to share information about how pouring anything down the drains directly impacts the water quality as it goes straight into the sea.”

Rob Butson, bathing water manager for Southern Water, said: “The work we are doing with Arun District Council to highlight the importance of protecting our beaches and bathing waters is vital. Raising awareness of the impact of what we put down the drain can only help toward improving water quality.”

If you spot a yellow fish stencilled by a drain or see one of the notices with a QR code on, feel free to scan it for more information.