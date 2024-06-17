Gatwick campaign group calls on voters to make the modernisation of airspace an election issue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Gatwick campaign group has called on voters to make the modernisation of airspace an election issue, during this general election

Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions (CAGNE) says Conservatives and Labour are seeking more of the same, and the Reform UK party are seeking to stop the Net Zero pathway and the environment group wants voters to make it an issue for the parties.

CAGNE said: “The modernisation of airspace, known in the south as FASIS (Future Airspace Strategy Implementation South), should be a major concern to all residents. Yet little is in the public domain about what is currently taking place at airports up and down the country, as airspace designers (in the name of government) design new flight paths to appease aviation’s desire for greater profits, to the direct detriment of those on the ground.”

“The whole process of the *Civil Aviation Authority consultation (CAP1616) has turned into a tick box exercise whereby the CAA act as judge and jury, formulating government’s plans for unconditional growth but not meeting the international body *ICAO’s requirement for a ‘balanced approach’ or policy that also requires this,” said Sally Pavey chair of CAGNE. “This is why we, as an environment and community group, are asking residents to make modernisation of airspace an election issue for candidates.”

London Gatwick Airport.

“What do we hope from political parties? We hope they will review and stop this bulldozing of communities to appease demands from aviation, who are offering a lack of openness about what they are designing on laptops at NATS*. We hope they will offer true compensation for loss of house value and quality of life.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Like all major UK airports, London Gatwick is taking part in the Government-led programme to modernise UK airspace. This work will bring operational and environmental benefits enabling aircraft to climb more quickly and take more direct routes, leading to a reduction in noise, carbon emissions and delays.

“All airports in the programme must follow the CAA’s airspace change process, which includes guidelines to ensure decision-making for airspace change is fair and transparent with progress openly documented on the CAA’s website.”

“The London Gatwick element of the programme has progressed through two stages of the seven-stage regulatory process, during which stakeholder input has been sought to help the development and assessment of potential design options, no changes to flightpaths have been decided. London Gatwick has complied fully with the airspace change process so far, with public consultation being planned for the next stage."

CAGNE added in their statement: “For instance, Gatwick Airport is currently progressing through the government planning inspectorate’s Development Consent Order planning process, but is not including the modernisation of airspace. This should be questionable, as EasyJet, Gatwick’s number one flyer, has stated to the planning inspectorate that without FASIS, two-runway operations will lead to 30 minutes of delays and more holding stacks.

“At present, the master plan formulated by a government appointed body, Airspace Change Organisation Group (ACOG), is seeking to map together how all London airports can grow with little, if any, consideration to those on the ground.

“We offer the example of the bulldozing taking place now. To the south of Gatwick, the overseeing body ACOG has identified areas for growth, with Gatwick mapping departure routes over new areas of West Sussex. Arrivals will see concentrated flight paths over Sussex and Kent. And areas to the north of Gatwick will face the new routes for Heathrow.

“Further north, a similar process is taking place with FASIN.”