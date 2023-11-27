Gatwick campaign group organises FREE talks to coincide with COP28
and live on Freeview channel 276
CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) will start their talks this Thursday in light of London Gatwick’s expansion plans.
A CAGNE spokesperson said: “We're heading towards nearly 3C of catastrophic temperature rises and yet the climate impact of flying continues to be ignored when it is a major contributor. Why? This is the third year CAGNE, your umbrella aviation community and environment group, has organised FREE online talks to coincide with COP. With the threat of a new runway at Gatwick Airport and airport expansion due to government policy being so out of date as it does not consider climate change.
“CAGNE ask is time not only ticking for our planet but also is it running out if policy does not reflect global warming? “Aviation ignores aircraft movements in all calculations as they do not have to include them nor the accumulative amount of emissions each airport creates.”
Talk One - Time to rethink airport expansion planswith AEF
Losing Altitude: The Economics of Air Transport in Great Britain with NEF
Thursday 30th November at 7-8pm
Talk Two - Climate Change: how we got here and where we might be going
Thursday 7th December at 7pm
Guest speaker Tony Whitbread
Book here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-is-ticking-2023-tickets-764425797137?aff=oddtdtcreator
Talk Three - Let’s talk UK’s airports are big enough!
Friday 8th December 7pm –
Guest speaker Steve Clark of Bristol Airport Action Network and newly formed No Airport Expansion campaign in conversation with Lisa Morris
Book here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-is-ticking-2023-talk-three-tickets-765191005897?aff=oddtdtcreator
Talk Four - The increasing importance of protecting our best landscape and heritage in the 21stCentury/our ever-busy world!
Monday 11th December 7pm
With Duncan Leslie Managing Director at Hever Castle, Kent
Each talk will be followed by a question time.