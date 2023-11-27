A campaign group has organised free online talks to coincide with COP28.

CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) will start their talks this Thursday in light of London Gatwick’s expansion plans.

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “We're heading towards nearly 3C of catastrophic temperature rises and yet the climate impact of flying continues to be ignored when it is a major contributor. Why? This is the third year CAGNE, your umbrella aviation community and environment group, has organised FREE online talks to coincide with COP. With the threat of a new runway at Gatwick Airport and airport expansion due to government policy being so out of date as it does not consider climate change.

“CAGNE ask is time not only ticking for our planet but also is it running out if policy does not reflect global warming? “Aviation ignores aircraft movements in all calculations as they do not have to include them nor the accumulative amount of emissions each airport creates.”

Tim Johnson Director of Aviation Environment Federation. Picture: www.aef.org.uk

Talk One - Time to rethink airport expansion planswith AEF

Losing Altitude: The Economics of Air Transport in Great Britain with NEF

Thursday 30th November at 7-8pm

Book here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-is-ticking-tickets-763880405857?aff=oddtdtcreator

Talk Two - Climate Change: how we got here and where we might be going

Thursday 7th December at 7pm

Guest speaker Tony Whitbread

Book here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-is-ticking-2023-tickets-764425797137?aff=oddtdtcreator

Talk Three - Let’s talk UK’s airports are big enough!

Friday 8th December 7pm –

Guest speaker Steve Clark of Bristol Airport Action Network and newly formed No Airport Expansion campaign in conversation with Lisa Morris

Book here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-is-ticking-2023-talk-three-tickets-765191005897?aff=oddtdtcreator

Talk Four - The increasing importance of protecting our best landscape and heritage in the 21stCentury/our ever-busy world!

Monday 11th December 7pm

With Duncan Leslie Managing Director at Hever Castle, Kent

Book here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/time-is-ticking-tickets-765552126017?aff=oddtdtcreator