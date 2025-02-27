Campaigners have described the Government’s decision to approve a second runway at London Gatwick, subject to changes to some of the planning conditions, as ‘bewildering’ and ‘incomprehensible’.

Transport Secretary of State Heidi Alexander indicated in a Written Ministerial Statement on February 27 that she is ‘minded to approve’ the project, if changes are made to the Development Control Order granting permission – with a final decision by October.

Countryside charity CPRE Sussex said arguments that airport expansion would boost the economy are flawed.

A recent report by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) found expanding UK airports will not deliver serious economic growth.

The charity also said a second runway at Gatwick will put pressure on local housing affordability at a time when neighbouring Crawley has already declared a housing emergency.

Director Paul Steedman said: “The second runway is bad economics, bad for local people, bad for the countryside and disastrous for efforts to fight climate change.

“We are hugely disappointed that the evidence-based arguments against this expansion, and the concerns of residents, look set to be ignored.

“However, despite this setback, we will continue to fight for the health of the Sussex countryside and its residents.”

CPRE Sussex said Gatwick Airport expansion makes achieving net zero targets almost impossible and taxpayers, farmers and homeowners will be left footing the bill for dealing with the impacts of climate breakdown.

A second runway will also lead to increased air and noise pollution, risking the health and wellbeing of residents and blighting the Sussex countryside.

Mr Steedman said: “This incomprehensible decision is a blow to anyone who wants to protect Sussex – and the wider world – from the misery of drought, flooding and extreme weather events.

“The Government’s own climate change committee has said we need to manage demand for flights in the UK.”

Responding to news that the government has set out a pathway for expansion at London Gatwick, which would see its capacity increased to operating two fully-functioning runways serving commercial flights, Rosie Downes, head of campaigns at environmental organisation Friends of the Earth, said: “At a time when we should be doubling down on climate action, given the weather extremes we're seeing globally and near daily warnings that our planet’s health systems are at breaking point, signalling support for Gatwick’s expansion is totally bewildering.

“Expanding Gatwick won’t deliver the growth needed – but it will increase the carbon emissions exacerbating the increasingly severe storms, floods and heatwaves that are costing lives, as well as air pollution and noise for people living nearby.

“Pressing ahead with airport expansion in the hope that new technologies can magic away these emissions, without the evidence to show they’ll work at scale, is incredibly reckless.

“New analysis this week shows the net zero sector is growing three times faster than the overall UK economy.

“If the government truly wants to strengthen the economy, then it must put its money where the growth is – in clean energy, green jobs and sustainable transport."