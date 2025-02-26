The Green Party have reacted to reports that the Government will reportedly give the go-ahead to turn London Gatwick’s emergency runway into a second operational runway.

It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she enjoyed flying and valued aviation's role in the economy and growth.

Speaking at the annual dinner of trade body Airlines UK in London on Tuesday evening (February 25), Alexander said: “I have no intention of clipping anyone's wings. I am not some sort of flight-shaming eco warrior. I love flying – I always have.

“This Government believes in increasing airport capacity. We're ambitious for the sector. But these strict criteria must be met if we are to balance the needs of today with the necessities of tomorrow.”

Councillor Victoria Chester, whose Horley East & Salfords ward is next to the airport, said: “This decision is environmentally destructive and economically nonsensical.

“Expanding Gatwick will ruin the local environment, leave the UK’s carbon aspirations in tatters, and affect the quality of life of local residents.

“Meanwhile, the influx of workers from outside the area needed to build the new runway will put untold pressure on the road and rail network and lead to further demand for housing in an area that doesn’t have enough affordable homes as it is.”

Councillor Chester claimed that the expansion is also unnecessary. She added “People who like to fly will still have access to affordable flights without the need for a second runway.

“Furthermore, the recently announced extra routes for Eurostar, with a plan to almost triple capacity for train travel to mainland Europe by 2030, provide a raft of viable alternatives to flying.

“The government should be backing trains not planes, as part of its own Climate Change Committee’s advice to bring down demand for flying.”

Councillor Chester also questioned who would actually benefit from the airport being expanded.

She said: “As far as I can see, only the super-wealthy institutional investor Blackrock, the shadowy foreign owners of Gatwick who have had private meetings with Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, will benefit.

“Local people have been hoodwinked into believing the expansion will benefit them - this deception needs to be called out.”

“The Government’s economic and climate strategies are increasingly contradictory.

“We desperately need a joined-up approach where economic targets for this country align with environmental aspirations not work against them.

“We have shown time and time again that this can be done – so why instead do we continue to pander to vested interests and line the pockets of the rich?”

Councillor Jonathan Essex, Councillor for Redhill East, and Green Group leader on Surrey County Council and Reigate & Banstead Borough Council, added: “The suggestion that Gatwick’s expansion plans will cut carbon is a grotesque lie.

“It’s nonsensical for Secretary of State, Heidi Alexander, to insist that it is possible to have more passengers and freight flying from Gatwick with less carbon.

“Increasingly flights will make climate change worse. Giving Gatwick the green light is the wrong political choice, and makes a nonsense of the UK’s climate commitments.

“The Government and the aviation industry seem hell-bent on spinning us the yarn that aviation’s emissions will be reduced by technology changes alone. This is dangerous, fairytale thinking.

“By Gatwick Airport’s own admissions their plans to increase flights by 100,000 a year will increase carbon emissions by over a million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2038 – and even this is based on one in 30 flights by this date being by hydrogen or electric planes and a quarter powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuels.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Our £2.2 billion privately financed Northern Runway plans could be operational by the turn of the decade and will support the Government’s growth agenda generating an additional £1 billion per year in economic benefits and creating 14,000 jobs.

“We understand the concerns of those opposed to expansion but support the Government in delivering its Jet Zero ambitions and firmly believe technological solutions are the best way to reduce carbon emissions – as set out in Sustainable Aviation’s Road Map – rather than limiting demand for travel.

“Noise and environmental impacts will be minimised through quieter aircraft, a noise cap and emission-reducing measures.

“London Gatwick’s plan supports the UK’s net-zero goals through the Jet Zero Strategy with London Gatwick committing to spend a quarter of a billion pound to reach net zero for its own operations by 2030.

“Recent polling shows 80% of responding residents across the South East support the airport’s growth plans, while more than 100,000 businesses were represented in letters to government endorsing our plans.”

Both Councillor Chester and Councillor Essex will be present at a peaceful demonstration at Riverside Garden Park, Horley, at 5.15pm this evening (February 26).