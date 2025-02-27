Horsham MP John Milne has welcomed the Government’s ‘unexpected eleventh hour delay’ on the expansion of London Gatwick.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

Gatwick, which is the world’s busiest single runway airport, wants to reposition the centre line of the Northern Runway, which is currently only used for taxiing or as a back up, 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations, aligning with international safety standards.

The airport wants to make the runway fully operational by the end of the decade.

But the Transport Secretary’s decision has delayed the project’s potential approval until October 27, 2025.

Mr Milne welcomed the announcement – but said it was ‘clearly not the end of the battle’.

The Liberal Democrat, who last year became the first non-Conservative MP to represent the constituency since 1876, said the Government’s plans will have a ‘devastating impact’ on the area, and was ‘clearly incompatible’ with their net zero targets.

Mr Milne called on local businesses and residents to ‘voice their concerns’ while he continued to ‘push for a reversal of these plans’.

He said: “The government's unexpected eleventh hour delay on the decision to expand Gatwick is welcome news.

“I really hope our message on the impact of this huge overdevelopment has got through to the Minister.

“However, this is clearly not the end of the battle, the Minister has said she is 'minded to approve' expansion plans despite serious environmental and health concerns.

“The plans to bring the airport’s emergency runway into regular use, enabling an estimated 100,000 flights per year, will have a devastating impact on our local community and the environment.

“Major airport expansion of this kind is clearly incompatible with the government’s own net zero targets.

“It relies on wildly optimistic predictions for increased use of sustainable aviation fuel, which are certain not to be met.

“The expansion will significantly increase noise and air pollution will mean many more overflights over North Horsham and the villages of Rusper, Warnham, and Slinfold.

“Our already overstretched public services and local infrastructure will simply not be able to cope with the increased demand.

“The current mitigation proposals do not go far enough to address the impact on those affected.

“Better noise reducing measures must be introduced alongside action to improve traffic management and air quality.

“Crucially, local residents and businesses must be able to voice their concerns and be part of a fair decision making process

“A reprieve is not the end of the battle, but it gives us a chance we didn’t expect.

“I will continue to do my best to make the case for Horsham and push for a reversal of these plans.”