Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett has told the Government to listen to residents who don’t want the expansion of London Gatwick to go ahead after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on plans for a second runway.

London Gatwick has until April 24, 2025 to respond to demands for it to include measures, such as noise mitigation and having a proportion of passengers travelling to the airport via public transport, in its overall plans before a final decision will be made on October 27, 2025.

Ms Bennett said: “Across Mid Sussex residents are worried that bringing the emergency runway into commercial use will be bad for the environment, our health and our quality of life whilst doing little to boost the economy.

“I am pleased that the Transport Secretary listened to Liberal Democrat MPs’ calls to halt Gatwick expansion whilst the Airport does more work to reduce noise pollution.

“However, the problems with expanding Gatwick go beyond noisy airplanes.

“Expanding Gatwick will make it harder for the UK to meet its climate commitments and it will make life for those living around the airport worse through congestion on our trains and roads.

“Claims that growing aviation grows the economy and creates jobs are weak, with analysts like the New Economics Foundation saying that the opposite is true.

“It is vital that the government uses the next few months to listen to residents who don’t want this expansion to go ahead and demonstrates its commitment to meeting its net zero targets by rejecting Gatwick Airport’s proposals.”

The Joint Local Authorities added: “The Joint Local Authorities note that the decision on the DCO has been delayed until 27 October 2025.

“The Secretary of State letter and Examining Authorities Recommendation Report published yesterday need to be carefully reviewed.”