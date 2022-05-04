These rapid charge points allow electric vehicles to be recharged to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes, depending on the type of vehicle. This is the first stage of a major project that will improve vehicle charging infrastructure across the Horsham District.

The replacement charge points are being installed by Connected Kerb. This is a UK company that is working with most of the Councils across West Sussex, including Horsham District Council, to install a new, large scale electric vehicle charge point network over the next decade, supporting the Council’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change.

This project will see charge points installed on streets, in public sector and community car parks, helping many drivers without off street parking to go electric, as they are the main target for the network.

Councillor James Wright with the new rapid charge point in Storrington's library car park

The main roll out of the network is due to start in May, with fast charge points being installed in some Horsham District Council car parks. These types of points do not charge vehicles as quickly but are ideal for residents charging overnight or for users to top up their vehicles.

This will greatly benefit residents and businesses across the whole of the District, giving them confidence to go electric in time for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.

More information on the network and how to use the charge points can be found on the Connected Kerb website or by calling 0800 0291 696.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment and Rural Affairs Councillor James Wright said: "These chargers are the first stage of our multi-year partnership with Connected Kerb to support the development of a network of vehicle chargers across the District.

"They will supplement private charging for local residents who've adopted electric cars and will also encourage tourists from outside of the District to travel.

"Residents are able to respond to Connected Kerb's survey to find other areas of high priority for chargers, I encourage everyone with an interest in the charging network to respond via the Connected Kerb website."