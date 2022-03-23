Groundbreaking Sussex EV charging project set for appearance at Fully Charged Live in April

The event, now in its fifth year, will be staged at Farnborough International on April 29, 30 and May 1. It will feature more than 200 exhibitors and 50 'live' sessions hosted across two theatres by Fully Charged presenters Robert Llewellyn, Helen Czerski and Jack Scarlett.

New features, not least the Home Energy Advice Team and the Future of Flight Zone, are expected to help attract tens of thousands of EV-curious, energy savvy attendees over the three days.

There promises to be a bigger Fully Charged Business Zone, Commercial Vehicle Zone and for families and big kids there will be a Two-Wheel Test track, Micro Mobility Test Track, Converted Classics Zone and a Kidz Zone.

And as ever, at the heart of it all the cars will be the stars: Fully Charged LIVE says it offers the most complete line-up of electric cars that can be seen anywhere in the world, and thousands of test drives too.

Fully Charged LIVE is a fun-packed, positivity-filled day out, designed to make the switch to cleaner technologies as simple as possible.

Founder of Fully Charged, Robert Llewellyn, had this to say: "We are absolutely stunned by the growth of Fully Charged LIVE UK, and it's a clear sign that consumers are embracing the switch to cleaner technologies."

Among the exhibitors is Connected Kerb, the UK's largest council-led EV charging project.

Connected Kerb, West Sussex County Council, Adur and Worthing District Councils, Arun District Council, Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council, and Mid Sussex District Council have formed a partnership to provide a new chargepoint network across West Sussex.

The partners are working together to install thousands of chargepoints across the county within the next ten years, forming the new West Sussex Chargepoint Network. This ambitious scheme will give West Sussex residents the confidence to go electric in time for the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.

To find out more about the show and to book tickets, visit https://fullycharged.live/