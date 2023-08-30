BREAKING
Group calls on Gillian Keegan to do more to stop speculative development of Chichester country

An anti-overdevelopment group has written to Gillian Keegan to demand more is done to stop speculative development.
By Joe Stack
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Gillian Keegan
Gillian Keegan

The Chichester MP wrote to Chichester District Council last week to share major concerns over delays to the local plan following a planning application for 150 homes in Birdham, bordering the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mayday Action Group, which was set up to fight unsustainable developments in the area, thanked Mrs Keegan for her intervention but suggested she was ‘standing idly by’ while several other speculative planning applications remain – including one for 1250 homes in Southbourne.

Part of the letter reads: “Why are you not objecting when CDC Planning Officers approve speculative major planning applications west of Chichester and do not seriously defend appeals?

Thousands more cars are pushed onto the A259 and A27 with no road improvements. No extra doctors and GP surgeries west of Chichester. No new schools or classes. Gridlock on the A27 Chichester by-pass.

“Barely any capacity at Thornham Waste Water Treatment Works to connect new houses.

“Why do you stand idly by, while all these speculative major planning applications get nodded through with no significant infrastructure improvements?

“When will you represent the interests of your constituents, instead of central government?

“When will your government allow local residents to have a say in speculative major planning applications, instead of the developer biased Locality Act 2014, Standard Method algorithm, Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan process designed to fail local residents?”

The local plan was originally due to be put in place in 2020 before the pandemic, and national planning reforms thwarted its arrival.

Gillian Keegan has been approached for comment.

Responding to her letter last week, a district council spokesperson said: "Our officers are continuing to work through the issues raised, including meeting with the relevant bodies to seek any clarifications that may be required. For example we are working closely with National Highways, West Sussex County Council and other relevant stakeholders to further refine the proposed measures to mitigate the impact of proposed development on the highway network,” adding: “Again, we would like to thank everyone who responded to the consultation and we will continue to keep our residents, businesses and partners closely informed on the progress of the plan.”

