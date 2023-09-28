BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Harbour Heights nature project launched

The Land, launched on Wednesday, September 13, is a nature reserve at Harbour Heights in Newhaven owned and run by Lisa Fairfield for the benefit of the community.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lisa hopes the space can be used by the community and has carved out areas for enjoying nature amongst the trees.

The project has a lot to offer, with opportunities to volunteer or to sample the fruits of harvest such as the elderberry syrup and hawthorn and honey jam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Gardening In Action (GIA) Community Interest Company (CIC) have supported Lisa with advice on the practicalities of launching and running the site. GIA CIC support includes practical advice on the management of the site, writing risk assessment, getting the right insurance, planning the project launch, attracting volunteers, and connecting with funders.

Most Popular
Community nature reserve launched at Harbour Heights in Newhaven. Photo: GIA CICCommunity nature reserve launched at Harbour Heights in Newhaven. Photo: GIA CIC
Community nature reserve launched at Harbour Heights in Newhaven. Photo: GIA CIC

Dan Ori, from GIA CIS, said: “What Lisa is achieving at The Land is inspirational, I encourage you to get in touch to get involved in protecting and enhancing this green space for the benefit of nature and the community. The launch was a huge success with tea, cake, and tree planting.”

Although Lisa has funded most of the project herself, she has recently received a Small Sparks Grant from Making It Happen delivered by SCDA.

A tree was planted at the launch by Newhaven Councillor James MacCleary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Land is looking for volunteers to help maintain the site, you can enquire via the GIA Volunteering Match Service, email [email protected]

A planning application for Harbour Heights has been submitted for the construction of 400 homes and around 1,500sqm of commercial floorspace.

Related topics:Newhaven