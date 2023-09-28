Harbour Heights nature project launched
Lisa hopes the space can be used by the community and has carved out areas for enjoying nature amongst the trees.
The project has a lot to offer, with opportunities to volunteer or to sample the fruits of harvest such as the elderberry syrup and hawthorn and honey jam.
The Gardening In Action (GIA) Community Interest Company (CIC) have supported Lisa with advice on the practicalities of launching and running the site. GIA CIC support includes practical advice on the management of the site, writing risk assessment, getting the right insurance, planning the project launch, attracting volunteers, and connecting with funders.
Dan Ori, from GIA CIS, said: “What Lisa is achieving at The Land is inspirational, I encourage you to get in touch to get involved in protecting and enhancing this green space for the benefit of nature and the community. The launch was a huge success with tea, cake, and tree planting.”
Although Lisa has funded most of the project herself, she has recently received a Small Sparks Grant from Making It Happen delivered by SCDA.
A tree was planted at the launch by Newhaven Councillor James MacCleary.
The Land is looking for volunteers to help maintain the site, you can enquire via the GIA Volunteering Match Service, email [email protected]
A planning application for Harbour Heights has been submitted for the construction of 400 homes and around 1,500sqm of commercial floorspace.