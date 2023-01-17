Hastings Council leader Paul Barnett has issued a response on the flooding but says ‘many questions remain’.

Cllr Paul Barnett, council leader, said: “The scenes in the town yesterday were awful, but well done to all the agencies who tackled it so that much of the water had gone by 3pm.

"Council staff have been working with our emergency service partners. We are offering housing support to residents whose homes have been affected by the flooding.

The council’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated until Friday, January 20 and anyone who needs housing support because of the flooding should call 01424 451100 within office hours, or 01424 451999 after 4.45pm.

Hastings Council leader Paul Barnett has issued a response on the flooding but said ‘many questions remain’. Photo: Dan Jessup

Firefighters are still pumping water from shops and premises and affected areas remain cordoned off for public safety.

Mr Barnett also took to Facebook to comment on the situation yesterday (Monday, January 16), where he said: “Awful events in Hastings. Woke to find much of the town under water, after a few hours of heavy rain.

“After seven hours work with Hastings Borough Council, Fire and Rescue, UK Power (Networks) and Southern Water, and of course many many residents and businesses, the worst of the water has gone. For now.

"But it keeps happening. More frequently and more seriously.

“About 25 homes had to be abandoned today, and many shops, the town hall and shopping centre closed. A nightmare for South Terrace, again.

“Whilst being grateful for all the hard work today, many questions remain.

“I am meeting Southern Water next week and today wrote to them asking why the system keeps failing us. Is the storm drain blocked? Are the waterways upstream inadequate? Is the amount of rain significantly more each time? Or what?

“While we all tackle the climate emergency, SW have a responsibility to plan and invest in our water infrastructure so that we can all get on with life, whatever the weather throws at us.”

He added that this incident will be ‘at the top of the agenda’ in his meeting with the water company.

