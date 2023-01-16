Major flooding continues to affect Hastings as roads remain closed and residents are told to avoid the area.

Hastings Borough Council said: “We are working with our emergency services partners on several areas of flooding in the town centre and Alexandra Park.

“The lower end of Alexandra Park (by Braybrooke Road) is closed until further notice because of flooding.

“Several roads in and around Hastings town centre are also closed because of flooding.”

This includes South Terrace which is closed both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road, while it has also been reported that the A21 in Sedlescombe is ‘just passable’ with ‘very slow traffic due to flooding both ways at Marley Lane’.

Multiple specialised vehicles were spotted driving down Bexhill Road in St Leonards, as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that its crews are in attendance at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.11am to reports of flooding.

"Six Pumps in attendance along with three officers and our High Volume Pump are in attendance.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue are in attendance. Photo: Daniel Burton.

"Both ends of South Terrace were closed at 6.23am.

"Crews are wearing in dry suits evacuating flats in the area.

"We are working closely with our partners Hastings Council, Highways England, Red Cross, Police, Southern Water and the UK Power Networks.

"There is high traffic congestion, please avoid the area.”

Flooding on the A21 at Sedlescombe. Photo: John Gotts.

It comes after the Met Office issued warnings for flooding today (Monday, January 16).

“There is a chance that heavy rain will turn to snow in places, which may cause some travel disruption on Monday morning,” the Met Office said.