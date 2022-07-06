South & South East in Bloom encourages towns and communities to celebrate flowers, planting and caring for green spaces.

It also promotes a message about the importance of caring for the environment, while showcasing the volunteers who help maintain beautiful outdoor spaces.

Councillor Sandy Ellis, chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom, said: “Haywards Heath has an army of volunteers who strive to protect our nature reserves, community gardens, parks and open spaces in the town through the dedication of friends’ groups.

Muster Green in Haywards Heath

“Schools, churches, religious groups, our local businesses and organisations actively support our Haywards Heath in Bloom initiatives which form part of our entry into South & South East in Bloom competition and their documented hard work is glorified in our Haywards Heath judges’ portfolios, providing evidence of our civic pride in our town and showing what a lovely place Haywards heath is to live in, work in and to visit.”

She said the Haywards Heath in Bloom competition recognises how front gardens, allotments, business fronts and community spaces are cared for so they look wonderful for residents, visitors and wildlife.

Ms Ellis said floral displays and green spaces are good for people’s health and wellness too and provide shelter and food for wildlife.

The Fresh Fish Shop in Haywards Heath

She added: “Please enter your gardens, balconies, shop fronts or community spaces. We would love to recognise and share your gardening/greening projects with our town.”

Residents and businesses who want to enter the Haywards Heath in Bloom competition can complete an entry form available at haywardsheath.gov.uk or from the Town Hall. Alternatively, people can email [email protected]

The deadline for entries is July 17.