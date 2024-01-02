Haywards Heath estate agents turns customer comments into trees
Gareth Overton, head of residential sales for the Henry Adams group, said, “Our amazing customers have shared hundreds of great reviews for our services on Feefo since we joined the platform in 2019. This is one way we can say thank you, by having a tree planted for every new review in 2024, with at least 50 trees a month being planted.”
Feefo is the world’s largest verified reviews provider. It has introduced a new sustainability feature by partnering with Ecologi. The reputable climate solutions specialists work hand-in-hand with genuine project providers who are engaging with local communities to restore landscapes. These tree-planting projects nurture seeds to have the best chance of growing into full-grown trees.
Kerry Leighton-Bailey, chief product & marketing officer at Feefo, said, “Treefo is the feature we’ve been waiting for. It builds on Feefo’s ethical journey and means we can finally support businesses to reach their sustainability goals. Businesses are collecting customer reviews anyway, so why not turn that into planet-loving action?”
Henry Adams has received the Platinum Trusted Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service, Feefo’s highest possible mark of success, for three consecutive years.
Gareth Overton said, “We’re incredibly proud of our sales and lettings services so it’s good to know that shines through to our customers. For all of us, it’s also important to recognise the pressing need for sustainability. As Treefo combines feedback with tree-planting projects, it seemed a logical step forward and one which we hope our customers will embrace.”
To find out more about what customers have to say about Henry Adams and their award-winning service, contact your local Henry Adams at henryadams.co.uk.