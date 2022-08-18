Here's how to apply for subsidised trees to plant in the Chichester District

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still time for residents, landowners, farmers, community groups, schools, businesses, and charities to apply for the trees to plant in their communities, as part of the council’s Tree Chichester District scheme.

The scheme is funded by HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund and aims to test different ways to increase tree cover in rural and urban areas.

The funding this year will cover 50 per cent of the cost of the trees applied for as part of the subsidised scheme, with applicants contributing the remaining 50 per cent.

Councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester contract services, said: “I would encourage anyone interested in planting trees to apply.

“The scheme is open to everyone in the Chichester District, providing the applicant owns the land or has landowner permission, and the site is suitable."

The trees will be supplied in bundles of 10, 20 or 25, and there are specially selected bundles of trees tailored to different areas and soil types in the district.

There is also now the option to apply for up to 500 hedgerow trees to create 100 metres of hedgerow.

The scheme has already supported 115 planting projects wi th 12,118 trees planted across the district, including three mini urban forestst.

Mrs Plant added: “The scheme is a key part of our work to protect and enhance our local environment and is an integral part of our Climate Emergency Action Plan, which you can find out more about at: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange.

“While increasing tree cover is important, we would also encourage people to keep and nurture existing trees that are safe and healthy.

"Trees are a precious natural asset and, as a natural carbon sink, are a vital part of the fight against climate change. Trees also create habitats for wildlife, improve biodiversity, and aid wildlife corridors.”

All applications will be assessed to ensure they meet the criteria, which is designed to ensure the trees thrive, and trees will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.