Here's how to keep older people safe with temperatures set to hit 32 degrees in Chichester this weekend

With temperatures set to hit up to 32 degrees this weekend, experts have weighed in on the best ways to stay safe.

Although the extreme heat will be welcomed by some, it can pose a serious threat to older people who might struggle to regulate their body temperature, and recognise the signs of heat-related illness.

To help keep people safe, Magdalena Zajac, Home Manager at Anchor’s Augusta Court care home in Chichester, has issued vital advice for residents and visitors this weekend.

“We recommend older people stay hydrated and keep out of the sunlight as much as possible, particularly during the hottest hours of the day, usually between 11am and 3pm, as UV rays are strongest during these hours,” she said. “In these temperatures, it’s important to avoid caffeinated drinks as they are dehydrating. Drink plenty of cold fluids like water and fruit juices. We recommend taking regular sips of hydrating drinks throughout the day.

“As an alternative to hot meals try where possible to eat salads and fruit, as these foods are water-based so will help you stay hydrated. Cold treats such as ice cream, lollies or frozen smoothies and yoghurt are an excellent way of cooling down and increasing hydration.

"If you do go outside, be sure to cover up with suitable clothing including an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen.

“Keeping curtains and blinds closed in rooms in direct sunlight and wearing light, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes can also maintain cool temperatures.”

The advice comes not long after Chichester District Council activated a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol for warm weather, offering rough sleepers advice and support until this coming Sunday.