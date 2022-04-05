High Court injuction secured for site near Ashdown Forest

The injunction was obtained by Wealden District Council in relation to the proposed
development on a paddock in Hoadleys Stable, Hoadleys Lane, Crowborough.
In October last year the council refused planning permission for a change of use on the
land, which would have seen three touring caravans be used for residential
accommodation along with associated development.
While an appeal has been lodged with the Planning Inspectorate, the council sought an
injunction to stop the unauthorised use. The site is within 400 metres of Ashdown Forest
and new residential use in such locations is a significant breach of policy.
The Hoadleys injunction is the latest in a series of successful injunctions secured in the
courts by Wealden District Council.
An application in 2018 to station a mobile home for temporary accommodation at
Broadgreen Farm, Broad Street, Hooe, was withdrawn after an injunction was granted by
the courts.
In addition, the court granted an injunction following an enforcement notice issued by
Wealden planners in October 2020 against an unauthorised mobile home at Gladswish
Farm, Catsfield Road, Ninfield,
And an injunction was served to stop unlawful residential use of a caravan and extensive
earthworks at Cypress Wood, Howbourne Lane, Buxted. The injunction followed an
enforcement notice served by Wealden District Council in April 2020.
In all four cases where the injunction was agreed by the court, full costs were awarded to
Wealden District Council.
Wealden District Council’s portfolio holder for Planning Councillor Ann Newton said, “We
are grateful to the courts as this ratifies our commitment to taking action against
unauthorised breaches of planning control.
“People need to realise that when it comes to planning, it is not acceptable to act first and
apply later. It will simply come back to bite them and likely lead to bigger problems.
“We operate a well-regarded and popular pre-application advice service. Most residents
and businesses make use of this service and seek guidance and advice from our
planning team.
“Where people press on and do not secure the necessary permissions, we robustly
defend breaches of control through planning enforcement. These cases show we will
escalate matters to court where there has been a serious contravention of planning
laws.”