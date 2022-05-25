Horsham Council supports World Bee Day

Horsham council supported World Bee Day (May 20) and the work of the Friends of Horsham Park projects.

By Megan O'Neill
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:44 pm
Celebrating the Bees’ Needs Award in Horsham Park
Celebrating the Bees’ Needs Award in Horsham Park

The theme for this year’s World Bee Day is “Bee engaged: Build Back Better for Bees” and the UN is focusing on the negative impact that the pandemic has had on the beekeeping industry.

Horsham District Council cabinet member, Cllr James Wright, said: “The United Nation says that bees have become increasingly endangered, with one million species facing extinction.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“But here in Horsham District we are playing our part. The Council facilitates beekeeping on many of its sites and only last month in partnership with The Friends of Horsham Park, it won a national award for exemplary work to support the development of pollinator plants in Horsham Park.

Cllr James Wright with his own bees

“It was a very special achievement and it is great to see that the dedicated bee bed legacy project from the 2019 Year of Culture is continuing to make such a difference to our environment.”

See more: Burgess Hill school sends 120 bags to children around the world

CouncilHorsham District CouncilHorsham District