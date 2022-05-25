Horsham Council supports World Bee Day

Celebrating the Bees’ Needs Award in Horsham Park

The theme for this year’s World Bee Day is “Bee engaged: Build Back Better for Bees” and the UN is focusing on the negative impact that the pandemic has had on the beekeeping industry.

Horsham District Council cabinet member, Cllr James Wright, said: “The United Nation says that bees have become increasingly endangered, with one million species facing extinction.

“But here in Horsham District we are playing our part. The Council facilitates beekeeping on many of its sites and only last month in partnership with The Friends of Horsham Park, it won a national award for exemplary work to support the development of pollinator plants in Horsham Park.

Cllr James Wright with his own bees