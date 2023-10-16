Housebuilder helps clean up Bognor Regis coastline
On Sunday 7th October, several Taylor Wimpey employees, along with their families, came together to clean up Bognor Regis Beach. The event was conducted in collaboration with Arun District Council, who generously provided the necessary equipment and support.
Aaron Wright, Senior Planning Manager at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties said: “Our beach clean up was a great success and we were delighted to remove several bags of rubbish from the Bognor Regis coastline. Some of the items retrieved included plastic bottles, cans and rope which all can be really harmful to wildlife and our planet, so we’re delighted to have disposed of these.
“At Taylor Wimpey, we are committed to sustainability and understand the detrimental impact litter can inflict on our environment. We are dedicated to enriching the Bognor Regis community, where we are currently constructing our Regis Park development. By contributing to the preservation of this area and the well-being of the local wildlife, we can help ensure a thriving environment for all who reside there.”
Working with local contractors, Biffa, the council works hard to maintain and preserve the beaches and promenades across the coastline. By collaborating with local groups within the community, they encourage active participation and cooperation in their collective efforts to protect their coastal environment.
Finn Weston, Cleansing Project Officer at Arun District Council said: “When Taylor Wimpey reached out ourselves for a loan of litter picking equipment and bags, we were delighted to assist. Extra community help is always welcome. During quieter seasons, litter can unfortunately accumulate unexpectedly, therefore, we are extremely grateful when a company like Taylor Wimpey steps in to help and host a litter pick in our community."
