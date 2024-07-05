Housebuilder helps save the swifts with 980 bird boxes at East Sussex sites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Research by the British Trust of Ornithology shows that the swift population has declined by 60% between 1995-2020*. With swifts on the red list of conservation concern, David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes have committed to protecting the species at its Chalkers Rise, Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place developments in East Sussex, with over 980 bird boxes installed across the sites.

The housebuilders partnered with wildlife charity RSPB to develop a unique ‘swift brick’, the first custom-designed nesting brick for swifts that can be safely implemented into the fabric of homes at their new build developments.

Each bird box and swift brick installed on site contains a narrow space with an entry hole, imitating the typical habitat that the birds usually nest in. As a creature of habitat and long lifespan, swifts will return each year to the habitats created, which enables them to nest efficiently and safely.

Seen in the UK from April until September, swifts make their appearance from Africa to the UK to breed. Migrating 3,400 miles twice a year, the bird also stops off at Portugal and France on its route. The breed rarely touches the ground, sleeping, eating and bathing on its wing as it flies.

Swift Boxes for East Sussex sites

The RSPB has partnered with the Swift Local Network and charity, Action for Swifts, to develop Swift Mapper – a web and app-based platform that allows anyone to record swift activity and nesting sites. Records submitted to Swift Mapper help people to learn more about this iconic species and target conservation efforts. Swift Mapper is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store or can be accessed online at https://www.swiftmapper.org.uk.

The housebuilders are encouraging residents to download the app and track the swifts as they move into their new homes at Chalkers Rise, Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have also signed up to a new initiative to support wildlife on new developments. The Homes for Nature commitment will see a bird-nesting brick or box installed for every new home built, as well as hedgehog highways created as standard on every new development taken through planning from September 2024.

