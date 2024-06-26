Housebuilder partners with Sussex Green Living to donate ecology stations to schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Green Living has received a £1,500 donation from housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties to support its mission in educating and inspiring the community to live in an environmentally friendly way.

The donation will sponsor the installation of two Pollination Education Stations at William Penn Primary School in Horsham and Billinghurst Primary School in Billingshurst, educating children on protecting the environment while boosting ecology diversity within the area.

Sussex Green Living is a multi-award-winning charity that educates and provides community facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on the planet. To support its aim of nurturing ecosystems, Sussex Green Living recently released its 2024 renature project with Pollination Education Stations forming a key pillar of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These purpose-built structures are crafted from repurposed materials and provide a safe space for insects including bees and butterflies to fuel up on collected nectar.

Pollination Education Station Donation

The stations will be used by the school children and their parents to grow pollinator friendly flowers and herbs and will be used as an educational resource to learn more about local species in the area.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is a part of, operates across the UK.

Carrie Cort, CEO of Sussex Green Living, commented: “Our renature project is focused on creating a Pollination Education Station Trail across Sussex to raise awareness of the vital role pollinators play in our eco-systems. We are proud to work closely with schools to educate the next generation on the importance of protecting biodiversity and this donation from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties will enable us to expand the trail even further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students are very excited to nurture their own stations and we look forward to seeing them grow over the coming months!”

Pollination Education Station Donation

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “As part of our commitment to protecting the environment and local ecology, we are proud to support Sussex Green Living on its fantastic work across the Sussex area. The Pollination Education Stations will form a key part of William Penn and Billinghurst Primary Schools outdoor curriculum, providing an interactive and hands on experience with nature.”

To find out more on about Sussex Green Living and ways to help support the planet, visit https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/.