Hovercraft on mission to map seagrass in Chichester Harbour

Did you see a hovercraft around Chichester Harbour this summer? An unusual sight, the hovercraft was on a special mission – to map the harbour’s seagrass meadows.

What is seagrass?

Seagrass is a hero habitat of coastal ecosystems. The only flowering plant in the sea, it stores carbon and stabilises sediment. It is also a haven of biodiversity – providing a nursery to young fish, a home for seahorses, crabs, anemones, molluscs and more. At low tide it provides a feeding ground for over-wintering birds like Brent Geese and Wigeon. There are two types of seagrass within Chichester Harbour – Zostera marina (Eelgrass) and Zostera noltei (Dwarf eelgrass). The Dwarf eelgrass inhabits the intertidal zone, uncovered at low tide – it looks a lot like grass clippings.

The Solent, including Chichester Harbour was once rich in seagrass meadows, but they have seen a 92% loss across the UK in the last 100 years.

The hovercraft used to map Chichester Harbour's seagrass

What is being done?

Chichester Harbour Conservancy is focussed on the protection and restoration of key coastal habitats including seagrass meadows. As a partner in the Solent Seascape Project, the Conservancy commissioned the seagrass surveys so that we can understand exactly where the intertidal seagrass is, and what condition it is in. The hovercraft, operated by Ocean Ecology, provided a safe way to access intertidal seagrass meadows with minimal disturbance. Once data from the surveys is processed, together with Environment Agency seagrass surveys from the Emsworth Channel we will have a clear understanding of the seagrass in Chichester Harbour.

What next?

The data from the surveys will be used to inform the next steps in protecting the seagrass meadows, as well as establishing the need for active restoration of the habitat. Protecting seagrass can include measures to reduce pressure, from ensuring fishing and hand gathering activities take place outside seagrass meadows, to working with the boating community to reduce habitat disturbance.

Surveying the condition of seagrass meadows in Chichester Harbour

Active restoration of seagrass meadows is taking place across the Solent through the Solent Seascape Project. This involves gathering, germinating and transplanting seagrass seeds, with the help of a team of volunteers. If you would like to get involved visit www.seascape.com to find out more.

Stay up to date with nature recovery work within Chichester Harbour at www.conservancy.co.uk and sign up to the newsletter.