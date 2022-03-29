How you can get involved with Horsham Cape of Good Hopes project to create a piece of art with a message

It has been inspired by The Coat of Hopes initiated in Lewes by Sussex artist-maker, Barbara Keal, and which was on display at Horsham's Green Hub at the weekend.

The Coat is a creative community project, made from embroidered squares of blanket which began a 900 kilometre journey in Newhaven, East Sussex, and gradually grew over the two-months long pilgrimage to COP 26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) in Glasgow, last November.

The coat even has its own song which was performed on the way as new patches were stitched onto the coat to express wishes, fears and hopes around the outcome of the 2021 Climate Conference, the intention being to connect voices and communities in calling out about the need to protect our beautiful planet.

The Coat of Hopes on display at Horsham's Green Hub

Barbara had a support team of five as well as many other volunteers to help her collect and attach over 500 patches. Over the nine weeks of its long journey, there were twice-weekly stitching stops where the song was sung as new patches were stitched in place.

The heavy costume invites everyone to step into their own power and the song creates a pause and adds ceremony to all the prayers, remembrances and hopes that are being voiced by the wearers.

Barbara explains: "When you put on the coat, you are invited to experience yourself as the protagonist in the climate breakdown story, empowered by the warmth of the love and good will invested in its creation to hold the weight of our collective responsibility which you feel upon your shoulders. Every new wearer is sung into the coat with the song which tells of the coat’s work on its journey, offering a moment of reflection on the coat’s questions - Where am I going? What is my purpose?"

The idea of launching a similar textile artwork project for Horsham was introduced and individuals and groups who would like to contribute to a 'Horsham Cape of Good Hopes’ are invited to contact co-ordinator Jane, who says: “With help creating patchwork squares, we hope to have the garment well under way to display in August at various events around the Horsham District, beginning with Brinsbury College’s Craft and Design Show in August.

"All and any fabric techniques can be used from applique to quilting, and makers are strongly encouraged to use found and recycled materials for making. The theme and message will be love of nature, strength in community and protection of our planet."

The Sussex Green Hub will be hosting sewing sessions with some materials available for those who would like to join in.