Protestors took to Littlehampton for a Surfers Against Sewage demonstration.

On Saturday (May 17) hundreds of water users across the UK paddled out for Surfers Against Sewage’s (SAS) annual protest of the ‘ongoing sewage scandal’.

Protesters at more than 40 UK locations called for total reform of the water industry in England and Wales, and clearer monitoring and transparency of the sewage crisis in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Littlehampton Beach event took place at 11am.

Protestors took to Littlehampton Beach for a Surfers Against Sewage demonstration. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Paul Ayling, protest lead for Littlehampton, said: "I organised the paddle out because I am a regular water user with a daughter who loves swimming and paddle boarding and I am worried about her health with all the sewage pollution. It was our first paddle out at Littlehampton so I was really pleased to see around 50 people turn up and show their support for Surfers Against Sewage.

“I am proud to be involved with this wonderful group of people across the UK. Communities coming together has always been my dream and today we saw it."

The protests took place just days after the start of the official bathing water season in England and Wales (May 15 to September 30).

SAS stated that last year saw more than 8,700 sewage discharges in England during this period alone – an average of more than 60 each day.

Brighton-based SAS rep, Stuart Davies, said: "We’re paddling out because we seem to be in the same place each year – with record levels of sewage pollution in our blue spaces, especially here on the South coast.

“Many a time, I have been personally affected, and I can't go sea swimming or surfing. I also volunteer for the Wave Project which provides surf therapy for young people which has been cancelled a few times. It makes me extremely angry.

"We are calling for reform of the water industry.”

Nick Mills, director for environment and innovation at Southern Water, said the company ‘shares the public’s desire’ for cleaner rivers and seas.

He added: “That is why we are investing significant amounts of money and resources to play our part in protecting and enhancing water quality – through reducing the use of storm overflows and upgrading our infrastructure.

“But there are many other factors which can also lead to water quality concerns, including road, industrial, illegal connections, private drainage and agricultural run-off, so it’s crucial we work with partners to take a holistic approach to solving challenges.

“In Littlehampton, the Environment Agency rated bathing water here as Good in 2024 (it has been good for the last four years) – and we continue to work closely with partners to maintain high standards. Investigations in partnership with the Environment Agency and councils continue in areas where bathing water is at risk.”

Kate Donlon, of the Environment Agency, said public confidence in the water quality at beaches and new river swimming spots ‘has taken some knocks’ over the last few years.

She added: “This is a shame as it’s a fact that 95 per cent of the sites within Hampshire, Sussex and Isle of Wight hit acceptable standards for having a dip or a swim.

“Don’t be put off going into the water during this lovely weather at one of the sites on the designated bathing water list. Go to our Swimfo website, choose a location and inform your own mind if you fancy going into the water.”

This year’s Paddle-Outs were expected to be the largest yet, with protests planned at more than 40 locations nationwide.

SAS said they ‘come at a critical time’, adding: “The Independent Water Commission is currently reviewing evidence before making a recommendation to the Government on the reform of the water industry in England and Wales. SAS is calling for a total reform of the privatized water sector and insists that protecting public health and the environment be prioritized over profit.”

Giles Bristow, CEO at Surfers Against Sewage said the public has ‘simply had enough’ and paddled out in their thousands to ‘send a clear message to government and the polluters’.

He added: “Another year, another summer of swimming and surfing in sewage while our shameless water companies laugh all the way to the bank.

“Our failing water industry has been trumpeting billions in investment to clean up their act, but we know that these fat cat bosses can’t be trusted to keep their promises. The proof is in the missed targets, shocking statistics and devastating stories of sickness we continue to see year after year.

“The people paddling out in the South of England are part of a groundswell of Ocean Activists across the UK, letting the water companies, government and Independent Water Commission know, loud and clear, that we will not settle for yet another year of risking our health to swim in the sea.”

“People should be free to use the water without fear of getting sick, and that’s why we developed the Safer Seas & Rivers Service, a free app that provides real-time pollution alerts, giving peace of mind for those worried about sewage pollution.”