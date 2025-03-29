Iconic Sussex landmark named among the best places to watch the sunset in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic Sussex landmark has been named among the best places to watch the sunset in the UK.

Hiking has significantly increased in popularity over the last few years, with 26.4 million posts about hiking in the UK on TikTok.

Many travellers are visiting popular outdoor spots to catch a view of beautiful sunsets, TikTok searches for ‘best sunset spots’ have increased by 200% in the last 12 months.

Auto Trader, the UK’s largest automotive marketplace, analysed over 50 popular viewpoints across the UK and Ireland looking at social media posts, Google searches, weather conditions and online reviews to reveal the best sunset spots.

Beachy Head, in Eastbourne, has been named the third best place to watch the sunset in the UK. Picture by Andrew Holt/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Beachy Head, in Eastbourne, has been named the third best place to watch the sunset in the UK.

The chalk cliffs, lighthouse and coastline make Beachy Head the perfect viewing spot to watch the sunset.

The East Sussex coastline scored highly with visitors, with an online review score of 4.7 out of five.

Visitors can expect a higher chance of bright and sunny days, with Beachy Head receiving 1,892 hours of sunshine a year.

Durdle Door, in Dorset, was named the UK’s best place to watch the sunset.

Durdle Door is one of Dorset’s most photographed spots, known for its natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast.

The Dorset beauty spot ranked highly across social media with 22,900 posts on TikTok and 327,000 on Instagram.

It also ranked as the sunniest spot in the top 10 with over 1,904 annual hours of sunshine and just 117 days of rain.

For those travelling to see the sunset at Durdle Door, drivers have an abundance of transport options, including parking at Lulworth Cove or a park-and-ride option on Mount Pleasant which also has EV charging options.

Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, ranked second, ahead of Beachy Head.

Famously built to align with the sun on the solstices, Stonehenge was named the second best place to watch the sunset with a score of 251 out of 300.

The pre-historic wonder receives an average of 959,000 Google searches per month, with an online review score of 4.5 out of five, according to AllTrails.

English Heritage advises that while there is parking available near the site, it does get quite busy and recommends drivers use car-sharing options or nearby park-and-ride schemes.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader said: “The UK and Ireland boast beautiful scenery, making sunset hikes increasingly popular.

“This growing trend on social media has led to a significant surge of interest in visiting these locations.

“For drivers who want to visit sunset hiking spots, having the right vehicle can make all the difference.

“Whether it’s extra boot space for camping and hiking gear, off-road capabilities for rural routes, improved fuel efficiency for longer journeys or advanced technology like navigation and entertainment systems, the latest models offer a range of features to enhance your adventures.

“With leasing, you can get your hands on cars with the latest tech and features that can help enhance your hiking experience.

“Leasing also gives you the flexibility to apply and switch to a new leased vehicle that suits your current lifestyle after every few years. “

