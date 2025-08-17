In photos: ‘AWOL’ Harris Hawk causes ‘quite a stir’ by visiting street in Burgess Hill

Catriona Gardiner emailed the pictures to this newspaper on Saturday, August 16, saying the ‘AWOL Harris hawk’ paid a visit to Church Street in Burgess Hill.

She said: “Its presence caused quite a stir with passers by. Pleased to hear that it’s apparently back safe with its owner. It spent a long time perched above my shop (Gardiner Opticians) in Burgess Hill.”

The BBC Wildlife Magazine at www.discoverwildlife.com/animal-facts/birds/harris-hawks said Harris hawks are native to the Americas but are now breeding in the UK. The article said: “A BTO Bird Atlas recorded 59 sightings of wild Harris hawks in the UK between 2007 and 2011, with two breeding attempts in north-west England.”

It said: “Harris hawks are very popular for use in falconry because they are relatively easy to control and they are cheap to buy.”

1 . Harris hawk Catriona Gardiner said the hawk caused quite a stir with passers by Photo: Catriona Gardiner

2 . Harris hawk A magnificent Harris hawk arrived at Gardiner Opticians in Burgess Hill on Friday, August 15 Photo: Catriona Gardiner